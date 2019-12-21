  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan and U.S. sign agreement for F-16V fighter jet deal

Air Force will have all 66 jets by the end of 2028

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/21 13:46
An F-16 fighter jet.

An F-16 fighter jet. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the United States have signed the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of 66 F-16V fighter jets and other weapons, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed Saturday (December 21).

Last month, the Legislative Yuan approved a NT$247.23 billion (US$8.1 billion) budget to fund the aircraft deal.

Representatives of the military and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) signed the LOA on December 13 to cover not only the F-16V “Viper” jets, but also M1A2T tanks and TOW anti-tank missiles for a total value of NT$290 billion, the Central News Agency reported.

According to the Liberty Times, the delivery of the 66 jets will be completed by the end of 2028, while the tanks will have arrived by June 6 of that year, and the missiles by the end of October 2025. All dates were predictions not set in stone, the newspaper pointed out.

Taiwan already has 142 F-16 jets of the A/B version which are being upgraded to “Viper” status. The Air Force also counts 129 Indigenous Defense Fighters and 55 rapidly aging French-made Mirage 2000 jets.
F-16V
arms deal
Letter of Offer and Acceptance
Ministry of National Defense
AIT
U.S.-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Kaohsiung fears violence, mobilizes police for Han rallies
Kaohsiung fears violence, mobilizes police for Han rallies
2019/12/20 14:27
Taiwan ex-legislator discusses missile defenses on TV in China
Taiwan ex-legislator discusses missile defenses on TV in China
2019/12/18 15:34
Taiwan's AIDC to work with Lockheed Martin to build F-16 repair center
Taiwan's AIDC to work with Lockheed Martin to build F-16 repair center
2019/12/17 09:28
American Institute in Taiwan heralds Christmas
American Institute in Taiwan heralds Christmas
2019/12/15 11:33
Former AIT chairman analyzes 2020 Taiwan presidential election
Former AIT chairman analyzes 2020 Taiwan presidential election
2019/12/12 11:01