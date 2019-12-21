TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the United States have signed the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of 66 F-16V fighter jets and other weapons, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed Saturday (December 21).

Last month, the Legislative Yuan approved a NT$247.23 billion (US$8.1 billion) budget to fund the aircraft deal.

Representatives of the military and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) signed the LOA on December 13 to cover not only the F-16V “Viper” jets, but also M1A2T tanks and TOW anti-tank missiles for a total value of NT$290 billion, the Central News Agency reported.

According to the Liberty Times, the delivery of the 66 jets will be completed by the end of 2028, while the tanks will have arrived by June 6 of that year, and the missiles by the end of October 2025. All dates were predictions not set in stone, the newspaper pointed out.

Taiwan already has 142 F-16 jets of the A/B version which are being upgraded to “Viper” status. The Air Force also counts 129 Indigenous Defense Fighters and 55 rapidly aging French-made Mirage 2000 jets.