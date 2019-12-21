TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) reportedly discussed the U.S.-China trade war as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang over the phone on Friday (Dec. 20).

Trump described the conversation as "very good" on Twitter and claimed that the formal signing of the "phase one" trade deal would be arranged soon. He added that North Korea and Hong Kong had also been discussed and that the U.S. and China are making "progress."

According to CNA, Xi said he believed the phase one agreement would be beneficial for both countries, but he also voiced his dissatisfaction over American interference with Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang. He urged the U.S. to respect the Chinese government and not sacrifice the two superpowers' relationship.

In response to China's discontent, Trump expressed a desire to engage in regular conversations with Xi. He said that he believed a mutual consensus could be reached between China and the U.S. in the near future, reported Liberty Times.