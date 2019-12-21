All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee Admirals 30 21 4 3 2 47 105 70 Rockford Icehogs 27 16 10 0 1 33 79 80 Iowa Wild 29 14 11 2 2 32 79 88 Chicago Wolves 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90 San Antonio Rampage 30 10 12 5 3 28 82 87 Manitoba Moose 31 14 17 0 0 28 87 99 Grand Rapids Griffins 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 101 Texas Stars 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson Roadrunners 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63 Stockton Heat 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83 Ontario Reign 28 13 11 3 1 30 76 95 COLORADO EAGLES 26 13 10 2 1 29 82 78 Bakersfield Condors 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88 San Diego Gulls 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 73 San Jose Barracuda 25 9 14 0 2 20 84 89

Western Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence Bruins 31 19 9 1 2 41 109 79 Hartford Wolf Pack 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81 Hershey Bears 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 29 14 11 3 1 32 79 88 Springfield Thunderbirds 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85 Charlotte Checkers 28 13 12 3 0 29 80 80 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 30 11 15 3 1 26 66 100

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester Americans 27 18 5 2 2 40 89 62 Toronto Marlies 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78 Utica Comets 29 16 10 1 2 35 103 88 Laval Rocket 31 15 12 3 1 34 86 93 Belleville Senators 27 16 10 1 0 33 95 88 Syracuse Crunch 28 15 11 2 0 32 91 89 Cleveland Monsters 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75 Binghamton Devils 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Utica Comets 4, Belleville Senators 3

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Syracuse Crunch 2

Charlotte Checkers 7, Hartford Wolf Pack 1

Binghamton Devils 2, Rochester Americans 1

Providence Bruins 6, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0

Milwaukee Admirals 2, San Antonio Rampage 1

Colorado Eagles 10, Manitoba Moose 4

Ontario Reign 4, San Jose Barracuda 3

Iowa Wild 4, Stockton Heat 3

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.

Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto Marlies at Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 7 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Hartford Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Utica Comets at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton Heat at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 1 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 1 p.m.

San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 3 p.m.

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled