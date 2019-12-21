  1. Home
AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/21 06:38

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee Admirals 30 21 4 3 2 47 105 70
Rockford Icehogs 27 16 10 0 1 33 79 80
Iowa Wild 29 14 11 2 2 32 79 88
Chicago Wolves 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90
San Antonio Rampage 30 10 12 5 3 28 82 87
Manitoba Moose 31 14 17 0 0 28 87 99
Grand Rapids Griffins 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 101
Texas Stars 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson Roadrunners 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton Heat 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83
Ontario Reign 28 13 11 3 1 30 76 95
COLORADO EAGLES 26 13 10 2 1 29 82 78
Bakersfield Condors 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88
San Diego Gulls 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 73
San Jose Barracuda 25 9 14 0 2 20 84 89
Western Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence Bruins 31 19 9 1 2 41 109 79
Hartford Wolf Pack 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81
Hershey Bears 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 29 14 11 3 1 32 79 88
Springfield Thunderbirds 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85
Charlotte Checkers 28 13 12 3 0 29 80 80
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77
Bridgeport Sound Tigers 30 11 15 3 1 26 66 100
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester Americans 27 18 5 2 2 40 89 62
Toronto Marlies 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78
Utica Comets 29 16 10 1 2 35 103 88
Laval Rocket 31 15 12 3 1 34 86 93
Belleville Senators 27 16 10 1 0 33 95 88
Syracuse Crunch 28 15 11 2 0 32 91 89
Cleveland Monsters 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton Devils 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Utica Comets 4, Belleville Senators 3

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Syracuse Crunch 2

Charlotte Checkers 7, Hartford Wolf Pack 1

Binghamton Devils 2, Rochester Americans 1

Providence Bruins 6, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0

Milwaukee Admirals 2, San Antonio Rampage 1

Colorado Eagles 10, Manitoba Moose 4

Ontario Reign 4, San Jose Barracuda 3

Iowa Wild 4, Stockton Heat 3

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.

Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto Marlies at Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 7 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Hartford Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Utica Comets at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton Heat at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 1 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 1 p.m.

San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 3 p.m.

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled