Dynamo Kyiv striker faces doping charge

Ukraine's Artem Besedin scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Ukraine, on the stadium ... Ukraine's Artem Besedin scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Ukraine, on the stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv striker Artem Besedin is facing a doping charge from UEFA, the Ukrainian club said on Friday.

The club said it was informed on Thursday that Besedin was accused of breaking anti-doping regulations. UEFA hasn't commented publicly on the case and Dynamo didn't say what exactly Besedin was accused of.

“All of the nuances and circumstances are being clarified,” the club said. “Therefore, and in keeping with the requirement for confidentiality, FC Dynamo Kyiv cannot provide the football community with more detailed information until the relevant procedures are complete.”

The 23-year-old Besedin played in all six of the club's Europa League group stage games this season and has eight goals in 13 Ukrainian Premier League games.

He was also part of Ukraine's successful campaign to qualify for next year's European Championship.

