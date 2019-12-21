  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/21 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2417 Down 18
Mar 2432 Down 24
Mar 2434 2440 2405 2417 Down 18
May 2464 2464 2421 2432 Down 24
Jul 2456 2459 2423 2435 Down 20
Sep 2440 2443 2411 2423 Down 16
Dec 2395 2395 2374 2384 Down 7
Mar 2356 2356 2343 2352 Down 3
May 2343 2344 2336 2344 Down 2
Jul 2329 2333 2320 2333 unch
Sep 2317 2321 2317 2321 Up 6