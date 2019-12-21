BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2417
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2432
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2434
|2440
|2405
|2417
|Down
|18
|May
|2464
|2464
|2421
|2432
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2456
|2459
|2423
|2435
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2440
|2443
|2411
|2423
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2395
|2395
|2374
|2384
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2356
|2356
|2343
|2352
|Down
|3
|May
|2343
|2344
|2336
|2344
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2329
|2333
|2320
|2333
|unch
|Sep
|2317
|2321
|2317
|2321
|Up
|6