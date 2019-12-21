New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|130.70
|Up
|3.50
|Mar
|132.95
|Up
|3.55
|Mar
|126.90
|131.05
|126.30
|130.70
|Up
|3.50
|May
|129.20
|133.25
|128.60
|132.95
|Up
|3.55
|Jul
|131.00
|135.20
|130.70
|134.95
|Up
|3.55
|Sep
|133.00
|136.95
|132.45
|136.70
|Up
|3.55
|Dec
|135.00
|138.90
|134.65
|138.70
|Up
|3.50
|Mar
|136.80
|140.85
|136.75
|140.65
|Up
|3.45
|May
|137.85
|141.85
|137.85
|141.70
|Up
|3.45
|Jul
|139.10
|142.75
|139.10
|142.70
|Up
|3.45
|Sep
|140.80
|143.70
|140.80
|143.70
|Up
|3.45
|Dec
|144.05
|145.25
|144.00
|145.25
|Up
|3.55
|Mar
|145.60
|146.85
|145.55
|146.85
|Up
|3.45
|May
|146.70
|148.00
|146.60
|148.00
|Up
|3.40
|Jul
|148.15
|149.20
|148.15
|149.20
|Up
|3.35
|Sep
|149.20
|150.30
|149.20
|150.30
|Up
|3.30