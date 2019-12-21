  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/21 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 130.70 Up 3.50
Mar 132.95 Up 3.55
Mar 126.90 131.05 126.30 130.70 Up 3.50
May 129.20 133.25 128.60 132.95 Up 3.55
Jul 131.00 135.20 130.70 134.95 Up 3.55
Sep 133.00 136.95 132.45 136.70 Up 3.55
Dec 135.00 138.90 134.65 138.70 Up 3.50
Mar 136.80 140.85 136.75 140.65 Up 3.45
May 137.85 141.85 137.85 141.70 Up 3.45
Jul 139.10 142.75 139.10 142.70 Up 3.45
Sep 140.80 143.70 140.80 143.70 Up 3.45
Dec 144.05 145.25 144.00 145.25 Up 3.55
Mar 145.60 146.85 145.55 146.85 Up 3.45
May 146.70 148.00 146.60 148.00 Up 3.40
Jul 148.15 149.20 148.15 149.20 Up 3.35
Sep 149.20 150.30 149.20 150.30 Up 3.30