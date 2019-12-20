VIce-presidential candidates Sandra Yu, William Lai and Simon Chang (from left to right). VIce-presidential candidates Sandra Yu, William Lai and Simon Chang (from left to right). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three vice-presidential hopefuls received their only chance planned so far to present their views live on television Friday (December 20), sparring about China, the economy, and nuclear energy.

Ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德), the running mate for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), ex-Premier Simon Chang (張善政), who is running on the Kuomintang (KMT) ticket with Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and former advertising executive Sandra Yu (余湘), vice-presidential candidate with People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) each received three segments of 10 minutes each to present policies or attack their rivals.

After the drawing of lots, Chang was the first one to start, presenting a package of 10 economic policies for a digital society with a digital innovation committee directly under the Executive Yuan.

In his first round, Lai insisted the future of Taiwan was up to the island’s people to determine, and said the DPP’s name stood for “democracy, peace and prosperity,” while warning against China, which he described as the “Asia Pacific troublemaker.”

Chang and Lai later also expressed diverging views on nuclear energy, with the latter supporting the government’s plan to turn Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland by 2025 at the latest.

Yu, the only non-politician in the race for the January 11, 2020 presidential and vice-presidential contest, emphasized her own credentials as the manager of a listed company. She called on the government to suspend the review of an anti-infiltration bill designed to stop Chinese interference.

The three presidential candidates held their first TV presentations on December 18, with two other rounds on December 25 and 27, but only one real debate with interaction and questioning of the contenders by journalists will be organized, on Sunday December 29.

