10 Things to Know for Today

In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 photo, presidential candidate Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic addresses supporters at a rally in Zagreb, Croatia, beneath a s... In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 photo, presidential candidate Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic addresses supporters at a rally in Zagreb, Croatia, beneath a screen showing a photo of Kitarovic meeting US president Donald Trump. The European Union's newest member state Croatia is holding a tight presidential election this weekend, only days before it takes over the EU presidency for the first time. Poster text reads optimism for Croatia. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Cola, 10-year-old female orangutan waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia at a Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.... Cola, 10-year-old female orangutan waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia at a Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Wildlife authorities in Thailand repatriated two orangutans, Cola and 7-year-old Giant, to their native habitats in Indonesia in a collaborative effort to combat the illicit wildlife trade. Cola was born in a breeding center from two smuggled orangutans which were sent back to Indonesia several years ago, according to the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles walk behind the Imperial State Crown as they arrive in the chamber for the State Opening of Parliament... Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles walk behind the Imperial State Crown as they arrive in the chamber for the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. Queen Elizabeth II will formally open a new session of Britain's Parliament on Thursday, with a speech giving the first concrete details of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to do with his commanding House of Commons majority. (Aaron Chown, Pool via AP)

People throw stones at police as broadcast vans of television channels go up in flames during protests against India's new citizenship law in Lucknow,... People throw stones at police as broadcast vans of television channels go up in flames during protests against India's new citizenship law in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Police detained several hundred protesters in some of India's biggest cities Thursday as they defied bans on assembly that authorities imposed to stop widespread demonstrations against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens the country's secular democracy. (AP Photo)

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, reacts as she is crowned after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thur... Camille Schrier, of Virginia, reacts as she is crowned after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At rear is 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Salvador Bolivar prays to the spirit of his ancestors ahead of a sweat lodge ceremony in Bloomingburg, N.Y., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. It was the awar... Salvador Bolivar prays to the spirit of his ancestors ahead of a sweat lodge ceremony in Bloomingburg, N.Y., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. It was the awareness of these ancestors 11 years ago, in a sweat lodge in Colombia, that first compelled him to break his silence about the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his Catholic high school dean. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

In this Nov. 26, 2019 photo, a federal police officer assigned to the National Guard and a migration agent help a woman off the cargo hold of a truck ... In this Nov. 26, 2019 photo, a federal police officer assigned to the National Guard and a migration agent help a woman off the cargo hold of a truck packed with migrants being smuggled, at an immigration checkpoint where the truck was stopped in Medellín de Bravo, Veracruz state, Mexico. The final tally of people being smuggled in the truck was 74. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Kl... Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The U.S. Capitol building, is seen next to the bottom portion of the Washington monument, center, before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd... The U.S. Capitol building, is seen next to the bottom portion of the Washington monument, center, before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BUTTIGIEG A TARGET AT LOS ANGELES DEBATE Elizabeth Warren attacked the centrist Indiana mayor’s fundraising practices, while Amy Klobuchar challenged his limited governing experience.

2. PELOSI WIELDS ‘POWER OF THE GAVEL’ This week, the House speaker delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package, pushed through a bipartisan trade deal, passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs — and impeached the president.

3. VATICAN TRIBUNAL OVERWHELMED BY CLERGY ABUSE CASES A record 1,000 cases have been reported in 2019, many of them from countries not been heard from before, AP learns

4. INDIA REELING FROM CITIZENSHIP LAW OUTCRY Police ban public gatherings in parts of New Delhi and other cities for a third day and cut internet services to try to stop growing protests against a new citizenship law.

5. EARLY PG&E BLACKOUTS FOREWARNED LATER PROBLEMS An AP review reveals persistent problems during four smaller shutoffs that California’s largest utility did starting last year so power lines downed by strong winds wouldn’t spark wildfires.

6. US WARY OF KIM’S ‘CHRISTMAS SURPRISE’ The United States is closely watching North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days.

7. IRAQ PROTESTS TAKE TOLL ON ECONOMY Iraqi merchants and foreign investors are eyeing ongoing hostilities in the country with concern as anti-government protests enter a third month.

8. ‘PROFOUNDLY IMMORAL’ A major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham published an editorial calling for Trump’s removal from office.

9. HOW TOY RETAILERS HOPE TO LURE SHOPPERS A new generation of toy stores is hoping to grab a piece of the $28 billion U.S. industry by emphasizing more hands-on experiences.

10. WHO WAS CROWNED MISS AMERICA Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, says she hopes to “break stereotypes” about what it means to win the pageant in 2020.