Nan’ao Marathon on Suhua Highway this August Nan’ao Marathon on Suhua Highway this August (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate-General of Highways announced on Friday (Dec. 20) that the remaining sections of the Suhua Highway involved in the Suhua Improvement Project will be open to the public at 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.

The Improvement Project was divided into three parts: Su'ao to Dongao, Nan'ao to Heping, and Hezhong to Daqingshui. Each section contains tunnels or bridges that replace the previous, potentially hazardous meandering mountain roads.

The route between Su'ao and Dongao was finished and opened to drivers last February. After the opening of the remaining sections, residents of Hualien and Yilan will enjoy much safer trips home.

Intercity bus operators revealed the estimated bus fares for the new routes earlier this month and await final approval from the authorities.