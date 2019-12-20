Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Liverpool and Mon... Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Liverpool and Monterrey at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has received nine offers from companies seeking the commercial and broadcasting rights to the expanded 24-team Club World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday the interest was greater than anticipated in the new competition, which will relaunch in China in June 2021 with a new name and a new format.

Infantino did not name any of the companies that submitted offers.

The penultimate edition of the annual seven-team version of FIFA's main club competition is being held in Qatar, with Champions League winner Liverpool playing South American champion Flamengo in Saturday's final.

