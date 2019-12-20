TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— “Walking With Dinosaurs” featuring an 11 meter-tall brachiosaurus and battles between heavyweight dinosaurs, gets underway at Taipei Arena and runs until to Dec. 22.

BBC produced TV show “Walking With Dinosaurs” (WWD) has turned into a live experience with the help of a team of archeologists, biologists, and animators. The organizer, Justlive company, said the production costs NT $3 billion and three years were spent writing the script and building the dinosaurs. Every dinosaur is worth the same as two Ferrari cars.



Torosaurus battle scenes (Taiwan News photo)

The director of WWD, Ian Waller, said they did a lot of research when deciding which dinosaurs to put in the show. He said they want to show the audience the best known dinosaurs and share as many stories as they can in a short amount of time.

Waller further pointed out that they have to make sure the dinosaurs are no less than 2 meters away from the audience. However, “You should watch out for the T-Rex because she bites!”



Director Ian Waller (Taiwan News photo)

The little dinosaur puppeteer, James Tylor, who hides under the 50-kilogram dinosaur suit and controls it, shared with us that his job is to bring the four dinosaurs to life. “It is a very physical job, I have to control everything on the puppet.”

Tylor said they do a lot of core, legs and back training for four to five weeks before the show. This helps them run with the heavy costume.

During the 100-minute show, there are 18 grown-up dinosaurs and four little ones, from the Triassic, Cretaceous and Jurassic periods. Scenes include battles between two strong torosaurus, utahraptor hunting, and fighting between a stegosaurus and allosaurus.

The performance starts Friday (Dec. 20) at 7 p.m., with three sessions on Dec. 21 and 22, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.



Utah Raptors and the prey (Taiwan News photo)