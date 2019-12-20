TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The recently opened observation deck at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will close for three days from Christmas due to safety considerations, reports said Friday (December 20).

The platform, on the fifth floor of Terminal 2, was only officially opened to the public for the first time on December 14. However, crowds were larger than expected, necessitating changes to the layout of the area, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) announced Friday that the deck would be closed December 25-27 during a thorough cleanup and a rearrangement of the space.

After the changes, members of the public will be asked to line up before entering the open-air deck “in order to maintain the quality” of the experience, the company said.

TIAC also cautioned visitors not to bring hats or umbrellas, since the strong winds outside might easily tear them away. Food, drinks, animals, pushcarts and smoking were also banned on the deck.

Anyone found using objects that might endanger the safety of the air traffic, such as drones or laser pens, might risk a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$49,700), TIAC warned.

