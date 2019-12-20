TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Christmas less than a week away, Huisun Forest Area (惠蓀林場), owned by National Chung Hsing University (NCHU) in Nantou county, is scheduled to light up the tallest natural Christmas trees in Taiwan on Friday evening (Dec. 20).

The forest was established in 1916 and passed on to NCHU in 1949 to facilitate research and experiments at colleges and universities. This year is the 100th anniversary of NCHU and to celebrate seven, 20-meter coniferous trees will be transformed into "trees of hope" on Friday, reported Liberty Times.

Thousands of color changing LED lights will be attached to the giant Christmas trees, surrounded by word decorations and poinsettia floral displays. NCHU has also invited local indigenous dance groups and churches to perform at the tree lighting ceremony, reported UDN.

A Huisun Forest statement said the seven Christmas trees will be lit every Friday and Saturday evening until the Spring Lantern Festival in February. It added the park also provides lodging for visitors and hot springs, while free saplings will be distributed to guests before Feb. 8.



NCHU to celebrate Christmas and 100-year anniversary. (NCHU photo)