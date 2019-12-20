Beijing bans medium- and large-size dogs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beijing is following in the footsteps of Chinese cities Wuhan and Hangzhou by banning medium- and large-dog breeds, so animal groups are pleading for volunteers to save the dogs' lives by flying them to the U.S.

Taiwan's Green Party revealed the new rule implemented by Beijing's southeast Tongzhou District by citing a legal notice. It says residents are banned from raising dogs taller than 35 centimeters.

Pet owners are given a "three-day grace period" after receiving the notice. Medium and large dog breeds have to leave the city or they will be impounded by police officers.

Beijing's police department justified the new rule by saying they have received complaints since November about misbehaving dogs. Grievances included walking the dogs without a leash and dog fouling.

Pet owners in the city have become anxious. Media reported that in order to save their dogs, owners have tearfully made the decision to get their pets put down at animal hospitals.

Chinese singer-songwriter Pu Shu (朴樹), who was brought up in Beijing, used his Weibo account to beg for the dogs' lives and appeal for more humane laws, according to UDN. Beijing animal rescue group CaliPaw is looking for volunteers planning to visit Los Angeles or San Francisco to rescue the dogs.