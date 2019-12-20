Taiwan Tourism Festival to launch in Thailand

Taiwan wants more Thai tourists (screenshot from Facebook). Taiwan wants more Thai tourists (screenshot from Facebook).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Tourism Festival 2020 will try and attract more tourists from Thailand, the Taiwanese representative office in Bangkok announced Friday (December 20).

Since 2016, the government has been conducting a New Southbound Policy directed at 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, intensifying ties in a variety of fields, including tourism. As a result, the number of visitors has been steadily increasing, making up for a fall in tourists from China.

Thailand is one of the countries benefiting from the policy, with a visa waiver in place for Thai visitors.

Between February and April 2020, travelers showing their Thai passport will be able to receive beneficial treatment for accommodation, food, travel and entertainment, the Central News Agency reported.

China Airlines and EVA Air, Chunghwa Telecom, the Tourism Bureau, Taiwan High Speed Rail and the KKday online platform were some of the companies and organizations offering Thai visitors special advantages.

Education will also form part of , with Ming Chuan University and Chinese Culture University offering language courses.

From January to October, more than 321,000 Thai citizens visited Taiwan, an increase of 30.62 percent from the same period last year and more than for the entire year of 2018, according to official data.

