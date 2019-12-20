  1. Home
Yushan receives first snowfall this winter

By  Central News Agency
2019/12/20 15:25
Yushan receives first snowfall Dec. 20.

Yushan receives first snowfall Dec. 20. (CNA photo)

Taiwan's highest peak, Yushan, on Friday (Dec. 20) received its first snowfall this winter, with the arrival of the latest seasonal northeasterly winds, which brought abundant moisture to the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Yushan, temperatures dropped to around zero degrees Celsius Friday morning, and rain and snow began to fall at 11:25 a.m., followed by sleet and snow at noon, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, the bureau forecast rain across most of the country on Friday, particularly in the northern the northeastern regions, due to the increased moisture brought by the winds.

Daytime temperatures in low-lying areas are forecast at 20-22 degrees in the north and northeast, 23-25 degrees in the central, east and southeast areas, and 25-26 degrees in the south, the bureau said.

The mercury will range between 16-19 degrees at night and in the early hours of Saturday morning, it added.


First snowfall on Yushan Dec. 20. (CWB photo)
Yushan
snowfall
snow on Yushan

