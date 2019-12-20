TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly established Taiwan-based StarLux Airlines was featured on the CNN website on Wednesday (Dec. 18) — in addition to the dramatic story of its founder Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒).

On Monday (Dec. 16), the start-up international carrier launched ticket sales for January to Macau, Malaysia, and Vietnam — with the tickets selling out in less than 11 minutes. The company is planning to recruit an additional 300 staffers to help with operations.

In an article titled "Hamlet in the skies? The story behind Taiwan's newest airline STARLUX," CNN revealed the dramatic domestic dispute between Chang and his family.

Shortly after his father and the founder of Taiwan's EVA Airways, Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), passed away in 2016, Chang was ousted at a board meeting held by fellow family members. This was despite being named as the company's chairman by his late father, reported ET today.

The family feud forced Chang to establish StarLux Airlines, which won him the nickname "Prince Hamlet" from Taiwan media. He is rumored to have recruited former employees and executives from EVA Airways to create a more experienced team.

Even so, StarLux spokesperson Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said the founding of StarLux was not related to Chang's family events. Rather, he said, Chang wanted to build an airline company that reflected his own style.

CNN reported that Taiwanese have high expectations for the new carrier and expect the introduction of StarLux to make the market more competitive. The company previously stated that joining the aviation game in Taiwan was a big challenge, but it was confident of doing well in the long run.



StarLux takes flight in January, 2020. (StarLux photo)