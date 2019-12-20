This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Chilean protesters who had eyesight damaged by projectiles fired by police during anti-government protests posed for portraits in Santiago.

In Mexico, people smuggling gangs continue to thrive despite efforts by authorities to clamp down on illegal migration.

Die-hard soccer fans pursued their passion in Venezuela, where baseball remains the top sport amid the country's economic crunch and political divide.

Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed a bill into law authorizing cockfighting in the U.S. territory, defying a federal ban that went into effect Friday.

The new head of Cuba's legendary National Ballet said she hopes to renew the institution after the death of long-time director Alicia Alonso.

Also in Cuba, the state monopoly on the women’s rights movement has begun to loosen with the growth of tiny but active independent groups that are pressuring the government for better protections.

Debate continued in Brazil over the wisdom of building the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, a concrete colossus sprawling over a swath of the Amazon that has displaced 40,000 people and dried up stretches of the Xingu River.

A child looked on as a biologist, dressed in a Santa Claus costume and scuba gear, swam inside the AquaRio aquarium in Rio de Janeiro.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.