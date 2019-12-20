Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Lightning 4-3

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) watches his backhanded shot go wide of Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second p... Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) watches his backhanded shot go wide of Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) beats Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thu... Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) beats Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.

After Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson missed a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot.

Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourde's shot during a 2-on-none break in the third.

Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL MVP last season, had an assist after being benched for the third period and overtime in Tuesday night's 4-3 win over Ottawa following a costly turnover.

FLYERS 6, SABRES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and Philadelphia took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat short-handed Buffalo.

The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch after participating in pregame workouts with what was called an upper-body injury. The scratch put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point scoring streak — the league’s longest this season — because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue because of missed games.

Buffalo deflected three shots past goaltender Carter Hutton to assist the rout.

Van Riemsdyk recorded his second two-goal game of the season. Mikhail Vorobyev, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov and Tyler Pitlick were credited with goals for Philadelphia, who put 29 shots on Hutton in the victory. The Flyers were 3 for 5 with the man advantage Thursday.

Flyers goaltender Carter had 16 saves.

Victor Olofsson added his 15th goal midway through the third period for the Sabres. Hutton finished with 22 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 3, KINGS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Columbus rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Boone Jenner scored with 1:43 remaining to force overtime for the Blue Jackets, who won after trailing in the first period for the second time this season. Dubois got the winner 1:11 into overtime when he took a tape-to-tape pass from Gustav Nyquist on a 2-on-2 rush.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who lost in overtime for the second time in four games. Los Angeles was beaten after leading for two periods for the first time this season.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots to earn his 15th win of the season. Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Kings.

ISLANDERS 3, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as New York beat Boston.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov had 27 saves as New York snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston. The Islanders have won four of five.

Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for Boston. The Bruins are winless in four straight at home and seven of eight overall.

New York’s Johnny Boychuk scored for the first time in 21 games, tying the score at 1 when beat a screened Tuukka Rask with a shot from the blue line at 3:26 of the second.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports