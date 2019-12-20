TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Macau's Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng (賀一誠) said there should be education centers in the autonomous region to promote patriotism, in an interview with People's Daily on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

Ho said all 77 schools in Macau base their curriculum on a love for China and the five-star red flag can be seen in every school. He stressed that education hubs need to be established to give citizens a channel for their pride as Chinese nationals, reported Liberty Times.

On Thursday (Dec. 19), China's General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) visited Macau to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China. Xi emphasized that Macau is a perfect example of the "one country, two systems" ideology, and a strong sense of national identity and patriotism are the reasons why it is successful.

Xi also praised Ho for his 10-year contributions to the governance of Macau and said he hoped he would continue to implement strict laws to ensure prosperity for the region. In return, Ho said it was important to establish mutual agreement on the "one country" concept between Macau and China, before introducing "two systems" into the equation, reported ET today.

Ho was formally sworn in as chief executive of the fifth Macau government on Friday morning (Dec. 20). He is expected to take office with a new team of secretaries, including Lei Wai-nong (李偉農) as the new economy chief, according to CNA.