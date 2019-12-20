TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Taipei Illustration Fair (TIF) theme this year is, “Why Why Why,” and features Asian illustrators exploring a turbulent environment, at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park until Dec. 22.

The second edition of TIF gathers 120 Asian illustrators and their “bad” artworks to explore a “bad world.” The Chinese exhibition name “壞壞壞,” (huai, huai, huai or bad, bad, bad) sounds like the English exhibition name, explains curator Andy Yen (顏寧志).



Curator Andy Yen (Taiwan News photo)

Yen said works can be “bad” in many ways, as they may be the product of bad ideas and thoughts, from artists with bad personalities, or just bad drawings. He added there is a reason for displaying “bad works” and that is to encourage people to make mistakes for themselves.

Yen said the first edition of the fair, themed "New Age Ukiyo-e" (青春浮世繪) showed off a cute and sweet style, which is popular. However, he wanted to show the public a different face this time, hence he invited Mr. Paul, who has 350,000 followers on Instagram, and Iku Iku Studio, which mainly looks at sexual themes.



Mr. Paul's works (Taiwan News photo)

“Take the TV show, 'The World Between Us' and the protests in Hong Kong, for example, it is not hard to notice the world is in turmoil and we discuss it through illustration, ” Yen said. As for TIF 2020, Yen said it will focus on exploring self-identity and is titled, “I Am Who Are You” (誰是誰的誰).

Good Cho’s (好丘) and the beverage store Wanpo Tea Shop (萬波島嶼紅茶) are also part of the Fair. For further information see the website and Facebook page, until Dec. 22.



Exhibition information (TIF photo)



Iku Iku Studio (Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

So Far So Gooood (Taiwan News photo)