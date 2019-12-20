  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/20 11:02
A man is silhouetted against the sky during a tour of the new National Stadium in Tokyo.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, trapped flower vendors are pulled out from a collapsed wall following an earthquake that struck the southern Philippines.

A man prays inside the Jamia Masjid mosque in the main city of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which reopened for the first time since authorities locked down the disputed Himalayan region in August after stripping it of its semi-autonomous status.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

