Tsai Ing-wen teams up with Potter King in new video. (Youtube screenshot) Tsai Ing-wen teams up with Potter King in new video. (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After denying China's request to remove a video featuring President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), popular Taiwanese Youtuber Potter King (波特王) once again filmed with the president on Thursday (Dec. 19), urging voters to cast their ballots in the January election.

A video titled, "First person in the world to flirt with a president," posted by Potter King last Saturday (Dec. 14), created heated debate after the online personality refused his Chinese partner Papitube's request to not refer to Tsai as president. The comedian's Youtube channel not only terminated its contract with the Chinese promoter, but also affirmed that Taiwan is a country and Tsai is indeed the president of Taiwan, reported Liberty Times.

In a Thursday video released by Tsai, the president joined Potter King for a street interview in Kaohsiung, teaching pedestrians English vocabulary related to the 2020 presidential election. Tsai introduced terms such as "first-time voters" and said there will be approximately 1.2 million new Taiwanese voters in the upcoming election.

Tsai stressed that "democracy and freedom are like oxygen" and that Taiwanese should value them before they are taken away. She added that one of the most distinctive features of a democratic society is its citizens' rights to vote, so it is important for Taiwanese to voice their opinion through the voting process, reported CNA.

Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) was also featured in the video, as she reminded young voters to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Tsai's re-election. She described Taiwanese youths as "hopeful" and said they could determine the future of the country.



Tsai Ing-wen emphasizes importance of democracy and freedom. (Youtube screenshot)