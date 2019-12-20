Heavy rain expected in 4 Taiwan cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for four counties and cities in northern Taiwan, given the influence of a northeasterly wind.

On Friday (Dec. 20), CWB said heavy rain was expected in New Taipei City and Taipei City's mountainous areas, the north coast around Keelung, and Yilan County. The hard rains in the morning will be followed by sporadic showers in the afternoon.

The forecast is for cloudy skies and rain on Friday, with partly cloudy to sunny skies on Saturday.

The south of the island could see higher daytime temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius, northern and northeastern Taiwan at 20-22 C, central and eastern Taiwan at 23-25 C, southern Taiwan at 25-26 C. Nighttime lows could reach 16-19 C, Friday through Saturday morning.

The northeasterly wind is expected to begin to weaken from Saturday noon, with sporadic showers expected only on the Keelung north coast. From Sunday through Monday, another northeasterly wind will bring moist air from the ocean, and the likelihood of precipitation will increase in northern and eastern Taiwan, according to CWB.