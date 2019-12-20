FIEL - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Pérez throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball... FIEL - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Pérez throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. People familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Boston Red Sox have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent left-hander Martin Pérez and shortstop José Peraza. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals had not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $6.5 million, putting the 28-year-old left-hander in position to fill the rotation spot that opened when former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello left to sign with the New York Mets.

The deal announced Thursday includes a $6 million salary for next year and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. Pérez can earn $250,000 each year in performance bonuses for innings.

Pérez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in 157 starts and 16 relief appearances. His lone postseason appearance was in 2015, when he started and lost Game 3 of the Division Series against Toronto.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports