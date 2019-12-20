Packers-Vikings Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (11-3) at MINNESOTA (10-4)

Monday, 8;15 p.m. EST, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 9-5; Vikings 8-6

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 61-54-3

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Vikings 21-16, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Bears 21-13; Vikings beat Chargers 39-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 6; Vikings No. 8

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (17), PASS (17)

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (24), PASS (22)

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (12)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers are 0-3 at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. ... Vikings have won past four night games in series. Last prime-time victory by Packers over Vikings was at Green Bay in 2014. ... Packers have only four wins by more than eight points this year. Vikings have eight. ... Packers clinch NFC North title with victory, still in hunt for first-round bye and top seed in conference. ... Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has 21 TDs and two interceptions for 110.1 passer rating in 11 career road games vs. Vikings, winning five. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones second in NFL with 17 total TDs, most in team annals since Ahman Green (20) in 2003. ... Packers WR Davante Adams has 39 receiving TDs since start of 2016, most in league in that span. ... Packers LB Za'Darius Smith has seven sacks in six road games this season. ... Green Bay LB Blake Martinez leads NFL with 140 combined tackles, according to league tallies. ... Vikings need to beat Packers on Monday and Bears on Dec. 29 and have Packers lose to Lions on final weekend to win NFC North. Vikings clinch wild-card spot with one win or one Rams loss. ... Vikings are 6-0 at home this year, seeking first undefeated home slate since 2009. ... Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has 10 TDs and one interception for 126.0 passer rating in six home games this year. ... Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has TD reception in six straight games vs. Packers. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, picked for second straight Pro Bowl, is tied for third in NFL with 13 1/2 sacks, one short of career high. ... Fantasy tip: Vikings WR Adam Thielen has 48 catches for 653 yards and four TDs in last six games vs. Packers. But he's struggled to stay healthy.

