Panthers-Colts Preview Capsule

CAROLINA (5-9) AT INDIANAPOLIS (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Colts by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Panthers 6-7-1, Colts 6-6-2

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 5-1

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Colts 29-26, Nov. 2, 2015

LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Falcons 40-20; Colts lost to Saints 34-7

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 26, Colts No. 18

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (18).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (9), PASS (27).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (9), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Panthers have lost six straight, second-longest streak in NFL, but has won two straight against Colts. ... Interim coach Perry Fewell seeking first win with Panthers. Fewell beat Colts as Bills interim coach in 2009 season finale. ... Rookie QB Will Grier is expected to make first career start, replacing turnover-prone Kyle Allen. ... RB Christian McCaffrey leads league with franchise-record 2,121 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey also leads league with 18 TDs and league's running backs with 94 receptions. ... WR DJ Moore needs 14 receptions to hit 100-catch mark. ... Panthers defense is giving up league-high 5.19 yards per carry but is tied with Pittsburgh for league lead in sacks (49). ... Game features two of league's top tacklers in Carolina LB Luke Kuechly and Colts LB Darius Leonard, who was voted to first Pro Bowl this week. ... Leonard has 10 or more tackles in 13 of 26 career games. ... Indy has dropped four straight and six of seven, including playoff-eliminating loss Monday in New Orleans. ... Colts have been outscored 31-7 in fourth quarter of last four games. ... QB Jacoby Brissett has completed fewer than 53% of throws in last two games. ... RB Marlon Mack needs 19 total yards for single-season career high in yards from scrimmage and 81 yards rushing for first 1,000-yard season. ... Nyheim Hines needs six receptions to pass Marshall Faulk (108) for No. 2 among Colts running backs in first two seasons. ... Fantasy tip: Colts have not run ball well past two weeks but Mack might be more successful against Panthers.

