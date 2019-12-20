Ravens-Browns Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (12-2) at CLEVELAND (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 8-5-1, Browns 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 30-11

LAST MEETING – Browns beat Ravens 40-25, Sept. 29

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Jets 42-21; Browns lost to Cardinals 38-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 1, Browns No. 19

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (26)

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (7)

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (19)

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (27), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens and Browns have gone in opposite directions since first meeting on Sept. 29. … Ravens have won franchise 10 straight games since losing 40-25 to Browns in Week 4. Browns lost four in row after impressive win at Baltimore and have virtually been eliminated from playoffs. … Ravens can clinch top seed in AFC postseason with victory. ... Ravens 19-4 vs. Browns under coach John Harbaugh since 2008. ... Baltimore has scored 58 TDs, most in NFL and single-season franchise record. ... Baltimore second-year QB Lamar Jackson is an MVP front-runner. Jackson leads NFL with 33 TD passes, tied with Vinny Testaverde for franchise record. ... Jackson owns league single-season record for yards rushing by QB with 1,103. ... Ravens 18-3 with Jackson as starter and 13-0 when he rushes for at least 70 yards. ... Jackson is only QB with at least 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in single season. ... Ravens RB Mark Ingram has scored 14 TDs, one short of franchise record set by Ray Rice (2011). ... Mark Andrews' eight TDs leads tight ends and single-season best for Ravens TEs. ... Ravens have scored league-best 33.7 points per game, rank second with 409.7 yards in offense, first with 202.1 yards rushing. ... Ravens defense has scored five TDs and allowed only 15 during winning streak. ... Baltimore CB Brandon Carr has started in 190 straight games, longest current streak by defensive player. ... Ravens had record-tying 12 Pro Bowl selections. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker's 90.6 success rate on FGs best in history. He's 23 of 24 this year. ... Browns first-year coach Freddie Kitchens fighting for job. Beyond not living up to expectations, Browns have been shrouded in drama under Kitchens. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield has regressed in second season, throwing as many interceptions (17) as TD passes (17). His completion percentage (60.1) is AFC's second worst. ... Browns Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb leads NFL with 1,408 yards rushing, most by Cleveland back since Hall of Famer Jim Brown's 1,544 since 1965. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry voted to fifth straight Pro Bowl this week. He had eight catches for 167 yards against Ravens in first matchup. ... Landry had heated sideline exchange with Kitchens in fourth quarter last week. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. dismissed reports this week he wants to leave Cleveland after one season. Beckham has just two TD catches. He had six last year despite missing four games with Giants. ... Browns are 3-1 against AFC North. ... If Browns get to seven wins, will be first time they've won that many in consecutive seasons since 2001-02. ... Fantasy tip: Beckham is overdue for big game. He hasn't had 100-yard game since Week 6 and he could be looking for some revenge on Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who choked him on ground in previous meeting.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL