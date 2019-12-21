KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — This week saw the three candidates for next month’s presidential election taking part in the campaign’s first televised debate.

Except it wasn’t really a debate. Instead, it was an opportunity for them to state their policies on a number of different issues as well as deliver some well-rehearsed attack lines on their opponents.

So, what is the likely impact of this televised spectacle? Frankly, it is likely to be minimal.

It seems highly unlikely that supporters of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will have found anything in the comments of Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) or James Soong (宋楚瑜) that will persuade them to switch their vote. The same can also be said of those who back the other two candidates as well.

The event gave all the candidates a chance to share their policies with a prime time audience but with the exception of a handful of wavering voters, it seems highly unlikely that this "debate" will have changed much for anyone.

That is fine for Tsai and her team. She is consistently ahead in the polls and will be more than happy for the campaign to continue in the same vein for the next few weeks.

But on the 29th of December, there will be a proper debate with all three candidates, which does beg one important question: why is Tsai taking this risk?

An unnecessary risk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just swept to power in the country’s general election. He secured a majority of 78 and a mandate to deliver his Brexit deal and other policies.

But during the campaign, he was consistently criticized for avoiding media scrutiny. He did take part in a couple of TV debates, but the format of these only really allowed for party leaders to trot out their campaign slogans.

He notably refused to schedule an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, widely seen as the toughest interviewer in the UK. All the other party leaders accepted this interview and had their policies torn apart. Boris avoided the banana skin, and despite plenty of criticism for it, it didn’t stop the voters coming out for him.

Boris and his team decided that it was better to take some flak for avoiding an interview than take the risk of inflicting real damage on the campaign by going ahead with it.

In the USA, political debates are a much bigger part of the fabric of democracy. When selecting the Democratic or Republican nominee, there is clear value in pitting rivals against one another and seeing how they differ on policies.

But did the presidential debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton really change the mind of many voters? Would a debate between Trump and someone like Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders swing many people’s opinions?

I would suggest not. It is instead a political tradition and one that will take place regardless of any benefits to the candidates or their campaigns.

The tradition of TV debates is not nearly so entrenched in Taiwan as it is in the US. Which again begs the question: why is Tsai taking the risk?

The only way a televised debate could affect people’s votes is if one of the candidates performs badly or makes a glaring mistake.

Tsai has little to gain and potentially much to lose from the debates. She is ahead in the polls and on course to win the election. Han, on the other hand, needs a poll boost urgently and for his team, a debate like this is worth the risk.

Perhaps she is hoping that Han will make more of his trademark gaffes and send more swing voters her way? It would be no surprise if he did, but there are no guarantees. Even if he does, Han’s gaffes have never bothered his voters before, so there is no reason to think they would this time.

On the other hand, if Tsai performs badly or makes a big mistake, she is potentially putting her votes and her campaign in jeopardy.

Preparation is key

There is no turning back now; she has accepted the invitation. Withdrawing at this stage would do far more damage, as it would look like she was running scared.

But a smarter campaign team might have given more consideration to whether it is really in Tsai’s interests to take part.

Now that she has agreed, the focus has to be on getting through the debate unscathed. She must be well prepared, stick to her lines, and have some strong lines of attack against Han and the KMT in her pocket.

A draw is fine for Tsai. It is Han who needs to try and land a knockout blow. Let’s just hope for all our sakes that he doesn’t manage it.