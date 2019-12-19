  1. Home
2019/12/19
2019/12/19 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96
Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.