All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|35
|21
|7
|7
|49
|118
|90
|12-1-6
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|Buffalo
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|108
|10-3-3
|6-9-4
|6-5-1
|Montreal
|34
|16
|12
|6
|38
|108
|108
|8-8-3
|8-4-3
|4-5-2
|Toronto
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|115
|112
|8-4-4
|9-10-0
|6-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|114
|103
|9-7-1
|8-5-2
|10-2-0
|Florida
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|115
|109
|10-7-2
|6-5-3
|4-4-1
|Ottawa
|35
|14
|18
|3
|31
|94
|113
|9-5-0
|5-13-3
|5-5-2
|Detroit
|36
|9
|24
|3
|21
|79
|141
|5-13-1
|4-11-2
|3-6-0
|Washington
|35
|24
|6
|5
|53
|125
|100
|9-3-4
|15-3-1
|3-3-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|22
|8
|2
|46
|95
|80
|13-3-1
|9-5-1
|6-2-1
|Carolina
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|113
|89
|10-5-0
|11-6-2
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|34
|20
|10
|4
|44
|114
|90
|14-4-2
|6-6-2
|5-2-3
|Philadelphia
|34
|18
|11
|5
|41
|105
|100
|11-2-4
|7-9-1
|6-2-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|105
|106
|8-7-2
|8-6-2
|6-2-0
|Columbus
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|87
|101
|9-8-1
|5-6-5
|5-5-2
|New Jersey
|33
|11
|17
|5
|27
|80
|116
|5-7-5
|6-10-0
|3-3-1
|St. Louis
|36
|22
|8
|6
|50
|109
|96
|12-4-3
|10-4-3
|8-1-1
|Colorado
|34
|22
|9
|3
|47
|123
|92
|10-3-2
|12-6-1
|6-5-0
|Winnipeg
|34
|20
|12
|2
|42
|104
|97
|10-6-1
|10-6-1
|5-2-1
|Dallas
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|91
|82
|12-5-2
|7-7-2
|7-4-2
|Nashville
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|115
|106
|9-6-4
|7-6-1
|5-4-0
|Minnesota
|35
|16
|14
|5
|37
|107
|115
|9-1-3
|7-13-2
|2-7-1
|Chicago
|35
|13
|16
|6
|32
|95
|114
|8-8-3
|5-8-3
|3-6-2
|Arizona
|36
|20
|12
|4
|44
|100
|86
|8-8-1
|12-4-3
|7-3-3
|Vegas
|37
|19
|13
|5
|43
|112
|105
|10-6-3
|9-7-2
|8-3-1
|Edmonton
|37
|19
|14
|4
|42
|109
|112
|8-6-3
|11-8-1
|8-3-1
|Calgary
|36
|18
|14
|4
|40
|96
|108
|10-5-2
|8-9-2
|5-5-1
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|15
|4
|36
|111
|108
|8-5-3
|8-10-1
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|36
|16
|18
|2
|34
|98
|125
|10-9-0
|6-9-2
|8-6-0
|Los Angeles
|36
|15
|18
|3
|33
|94
|114
|10-6-1
|5-12-2
|5-10-1
|Anaheim
|35
|14
|17
|4
|32
|89
|104
|9-7-2
|5-10-2
|4-5-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.