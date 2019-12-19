All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90 Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108 Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108 Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112 Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80 Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89 Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90 Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101 New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96 Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92 Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97 Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82 Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106 Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115 Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86 Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105 Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112 Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108 Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108 San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125 Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114 Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.