NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 9-3-4 15-3-1 3-3-1 Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90 12-1-6 9-6-1 8-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80 13-3-1 9-5-1 6-2-1 Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89 10-5-0 11-6-2 2-6-1 Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90 14-4-2 6-6-2 5-2-3 Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100 11-2-4 7-9-1 6-2-2 Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108 10-3-3 6-9-4 6-5-1 Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108 8-8-3 8-4-3 4-5-2 Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112 8-4-4 9-10-0 6-5-1 Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103 9-7-1 8-5-2 10-2-0 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 10-7-2 6-5-3 4-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 8-7-2 8-6-2 6-2-0 Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101 9-8-1 5-6-5 5-5-2 Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113 9-5-0 5-13-3 5-5-2 New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116 5-7-5 6-10-0 3-3-1 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141 5-13-1 4-11-2 3-6-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96 12-4-3 10-4-3 8-1-1 Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92 10-3-2 12-6-1 6-5-0 Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86 8-8-1 12-4-3 7-3-3 Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105 10-6-3 9-7-2 8-3-1 Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97 10-6-1 10-6-1 5-2-1 Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82 12-5-2 7-7-2 7-4-2 Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112 8-6-3 11-8-1 8-3-1 Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108 10-5-2 8-9-2 5-5-1 Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106 9-6-4 7-6-1 5-4-0 Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115 9-1-3 7-13-2 2-7-1 Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108 8-5-3 8-10-1 4-5-1 San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125 10-9-0 6-9-2 8-6-0 Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114 10-6-1 5-12-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104 9-7-2 5-10-2 4-5-1 Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114 8-8-3 5-8-3 3-6-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.