The central bank raised its forecast for Taiwan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019 and 2020 during a quarterly monetary policy meeting held Thursday as more Taiwanese manufacturers with overseas operations are indicating a willingness to invest at home.

The central bank said Taiwan's GDP growth will hit 2.6 percent in 2019, an upgrade of 0.2 percentage points from its earlier forecast made in September, while the bank also hiked its forecast for economic growth in 2020 by 0.23 percentage points to 2.57 percent.

The latest economic forecasts came with a decision by the central bank to leave its key interest rates unchanged for the 14th consecutive quarter. After the decision, the discount rate will remain at 1.375 percent.

At a news conference following the quarterly policymaking meeting, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said Taiwan's economy will continue to benefit from an increase in domestic investments made by Taiwanese firms that run factories in China as they seek to expand production in Taiwan in a bid to avoid the impact of tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods.

Among these investors, Yang said, manufacturers in the semiconductor industry have been keen to raise production capacity on expectation of rising global demand, a positive sign for the local economy.

"Domestic demand has become the major driver to Taiwan's economic growth," Yang said.

According to interviews conducted by the central bank with the local business sector, as domestic investments are on the rise, many local enterprises urged the government to ensure power supplies.

Enterprises also hope to work with the government to expand the talent pool in a bid to meet manpower demand arising from future production expansion and technology upgrades, the central bank said.

In addition, with more and more foreign buyers shifting orders to Taiwanese suppliers amid the U.S.-China trade disputes, such trade diversion effects are expected to give an additional boost to economic growth, Yang said.

Yang said Taiwan's economy is also expected to benefit from mild inflationary pressure.

The central bank forecasts that the local consumer price index (CPI) will grow 0.54 percent from a year earlier in 2019 with core CPI, which excludes fruit, vegetables and energy, expected to rise 0.49 percent.

For 2020, the local CPI is expected to grow 0.77 percent and core CPI is forecast to grow 0.7 percent as international crude oil prices could stay low, according to the central bank.

In the first 11 months of this year, Taiwan's CPI grew 0.51 percent from a year earlier with core CPI up 0.49 percent.