Taiwan’s Taoyuan attracts more investment than Kaohsiung

Taipei finishes last out of 6 special municipalities: MOEA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/19 17:52
Taoyuan high speed rail station (photo by Jimmy Yao).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Under a government program to attract more investment, Taoyuan has emerged as the top destination among the country’s six special municipalities, ahead of Kaohsiung and Taichung, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Thursday (December 19).

Out of a total of NT$883.2 billion (US$29.2 billion), Taoyuan had received NT$197.5 billion, Kaohsiung NT$164.2 billion, and Taichung NT$156 billion, the Economic Daily News reported.

Presenting its report to the weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday morning, the MOEA said the amounts came under three separate government programs to encourage Taiwanese businesses investing overseas, Taiwanese companies who had stayed home, and small and medium enterprises to speed up their local investment.

The plans would result in the creation of 67,600 jobs, but over three years, the total could reach 118,000, according to the ministry.

Of the remaining three special municipalities, Tainan had attracted NT$132 billion and New Taipei NT$27 billion, with Taipei finishing last with NT$4 billion.
