CEOs express optimism about Taiwan's economy in 2020. CEOs express optimism about Taiwan's economy in 2020. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual CommonWealth Magazine poll of 2,000 Taiwanese CEOs has found almost 60 percent optimistic about the island’s economy in 2020, the highest percentage in nine years.

The survey has been a year-end feature for 11 years, passing by the Euro crisis, the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) with China, Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States, Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war.

While especially concern about the trade war continued, the poll found optimism about Taiwan’s economic and investment environment for the next year.

In the previous survey last year, less than a third of Taiwanese CEOs expressed a positive view about the island’s future, while this year the figure surged to 56.7 percent, showing the proportion of optimists overtaking the pessimists for the first time in seven years, CommonWealth reported.

In contrast, the number of CEOs finding good prospects for China dropped to 15.1 percent, the lowest level since the magazine launched the survey.

Of the CEOs polled, 35.2 percent said their companies would increase its production level in Taiwan, while 28.5 percent would do the same in Southeast Asia.

The magazine also found that since 2014, about 60 percent of the 2,000 companies had not invested overseas, while Southeast Asia had overtaken China last year, leaving North America still in a distant third place.

