TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) is visiting Palau from Dec. 28-30 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with the Pacific ally.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) made the announcement on Thursday morning (Dec. 19) at a press conference held at the Presidential Office. According to Hsu, Chen will lead a delegation to Palau on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the end of the year.

During the three-day trip, the vice president will hold meetings with Palauan President Tommy Remengesau Jr. and Vice President Raynold Oilouch, said Hsu. Chen will also meet with Faustina Rehuher-Marugg, the Pacific island nation’s defense minister, Hsu said.

In addition to a banquet celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations, the delegation will take part in a series of events marking the friendship and close ties shared by Taiwan and Palau. Chen will also meet with the Taiwanese technical mission's diplomats and staff as well as the overseas Taiwanese community, added Hsu.

The anniversary marks an important milestone for Taiwan-Palau ties, according to Hsu. Taiwan has established a close relationship with the Pacific state in the areas of medicine, agriculture, and aviation, he said, adding that the leadership between the two countries has enjoyed frequent mutual exchanges over the years.

Palau has been a key ally for Taiwan in the Pacific region over the past two decades, with Palauan authorities consistently speaking up in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, said Hsu. He predicted that Taiwan would continue collaborating with Palau's government to deepen bilateral ties.

To emphasize the Austronesian culture shared by Palau and Taiwan's indigenous tribes, the Nibun Chorus, an award-winning choir from Kaohisung’s Baolai Junior High School, has also been invited to put on a performance during the trip, according to the Presidential Office.