TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The UK urged China on Thursday (Dec. 19), the 35th anniversary of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, to open a dialogue with Hong Kong and honor the commitments it made in the treaty, Reuters reported.

The UK and China entered into the agreement on December 19, 1984, that under the “one country, two systems” principle, China’s socialist system would not be implemented in Hong Kong and that the special administrative region’s capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged until 2047, 50 years after its handover.

However, China has been criticized for displaying a blatant disregard for these provisions, sparking protest movements in the city, including the Umbrella Revolution in 2014 and the current ongoing protests, which British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has characterized as the former colony's "greatest period of turmoil since the handover."

“The undertakings made by China, including the right to freedom of expression, an independent judiciary, and the rule of law are essential to Hong Kong’s prosperity and way of life,” Reuters quoted Raab as saying. He then urged China to open political dialogue with Hongkongers, stating that it is “the only way to guarantee Hong Kong’s future success and stability.”