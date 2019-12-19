Traffic restrictions will be imposed near Taipei 101 on New Year's Eve. Traffic restrictions will be imposed near Taipei 101 on New Year's Eve. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Taipei’s fashionable eastern shopping district will again be the scene of the annual Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve fireworks as well as a concert with rock band Mayday, cars will not be allowed to enter the area from 7 p.m. on December 31.

Vehicles will only be allowed to leave, though the traffic restrictions will be subject to flexible changes depending on the situation on the ground, the Liberty Times reported Thursday (December 19).

The hugely popular events will also lead to changes for public transport, with the No.62 bus route being moved away, 114 bus stops closed and YouBike users asked to stay away from 20 bicycle stations in the neighborhood.

The scope of the restricted area would expand twice, at 8 p.m. and then once again from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. During the latter phase, vehicles would not be allowed to leave the area either, officials said.

From midnight to 1:30 a.m., three special bus lines will operate to ferry revelers away to the Taipei Railway Station, the Gongguan area and the Wenshan District.

The traffic restrictions would also apply to public parking spaces and to the main bus station on the corner of Zhongxiao East Road and Keelung Road, according to the Taipei City Government.

In contrast, the Mass Rapid Transit system will keep running for 42 uninterrupted hours, as 3 million passenger rides are projected.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers crowd around the area each year to get a good view of the fireworks at Taipei 101, which this year will feature images of Taiwan’s favorite indigenous animals, such as the leopard cat, the green sea turtle and the Formosan black bear, organizers said.

The fireworks will cost an estimated NT$60 million (US$1.98 million), management said at a news conference Wednesday (December 18).

The price tag covers 16,000 pieces of firework and the T-Pad, a system including 140,000 LED lights on the outside of the building between its 35th and 90th floor, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan will be presented as “the Glory of Hope,” with the 300-second show culminating with the message “2020 GO Taiwan!”

