TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's Christmasland has been named among the 50 best Christmas Markets in the world by an international travel site, making it the only one in Taiwan and one of only four in Asia to make the list.

Big 7 Travel recently released its official list of the top 50 places in the world to spend Christmas in 2019, and the New Taipei City's Christmasland was named 46th for its dazzling LED light show that creates "a fairytale-like experience out of the country's tallest Christmas trees."

Christkindlmarkt in Leavenworth, Washington, was named the best Christmas market by Big 7 Travel, followed by Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market in the U.K., Zagreb Advent in Croatia, Christmas Village Belevedere Palace in Austria, Stellenbosch Slow Market in South Africa, Santurantikuy Market in Peru, Christkindlmarket Chicago in the U.S., the U.K.'s Manchester Christmas Market, Germany's Aachener Weihnachtsmarkt, and Canada's Toronto Christmas Market.

Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland in Singapore (No. 11), Japan's Roppongi Hills Christmas Market (No. 27), and Malaysia's Christmas Quarter Market (No. 35) were the only Asian Christmas events on the list.

Known as the country's largest Christmas celebration, New Taipei's Christmasland extravaganza kicked off in mid-November and will run until Jan. 1, 2020, featuring romantic light tunnels and a glimmering winter forest light installation. This year's visual feast also boasts laser light displays beamed onto an 8,800-square-meter area covering Banqiao Station and New Taipei City Hall.



(Image courtesy of Ariel Huang)

Free family-friendly storytelling events and magic shows will take place Saturday (Dec. 21) and Sunday (Dec. 22) in front of a Sanyingline train installation. On Sunday, there will be a charity carnival from 12:30 to 7 p.m., and the Silent Night fair will take place 12:30 to 10 p.m. in collaboration with local churches.

Christmasland is conveniently located, with Taipei Metro, train, high speed rail, and bus stations all within walking distance. For more information, visit Christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw.



(Image courtesy of Ariel Huang)



(Image courtesy of Ariel Huang)



(Image courtesy of Ariel Huang)