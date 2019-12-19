Sri Lankan player Dinesh Chandimal practices in the nets during a training session at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2... Sri Lankan player Dinesh Chandimal practices in the nets during a training session at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in the second cricket test from Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has won the toss and elected to bat in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The series, the first in Pakistan in over 10 years, is part of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka has 80 points in the competition, while Pakistan has 20 after it collected its first WTC points from a draw in the rain-affected first test at Rawalpindi last week.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan's XI after working with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at Lahore on his googlies and bowling action last week. Pakistan went with an all out pace attack at Rawalpindi but Shah has returned to replace Usman Shinwari, who has been ruled out with typhoid.

Sri Lanka also made one change and strengthened its spin department by included left-armer Lasith Embuldeniya, who replaced injured Kasun Rajitha.

Azhar hoped Pakistan would put up a big total despite the tinge of grass on the wicket.

“It’s all dry grass and hopefully it will suit batsmen early on,” Azhar said at the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne also wanted to bat first, but said now his bowlers will try to get the maximum benefit out of the pitch early in the game.

Karachi hosted the last full-fledged test in Pakistan in 2009, when Younis Khan scored a triple century in the drawn game against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's team bus came under terrorists’ attack at Lahore in the following test match.

The ambush killed eight people and injured several Sri Lanka players and officials and shut the doors of international cricket on Pakistan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.