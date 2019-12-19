TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A conflict between the U.S. and China over the ramifications of the 2020 election results in Taiwan is listed as potentially having a high impact on U.S. interests but not likely to happen, according to a survey released by U.S. think tank the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Since 2008, the CFR has compiled an annual survey assessing the possibility and extent of the impact of 30 potential conflicts around the world that could occur or escalate in the coming year.

A potential U.S.-China conflict involving Taiwan was included in the Preventive Priorities Survey for the first time in 2019. While cross-straits relations were not identified as one of the 13 top priorities for Washington next year, foreign policy experts acknowledged the high impact associated with China's “intensifying political and economic pressure” on the island country in the lead-up to the January elections, designating it a Tier 2 conflict on a three-tiered scale.

For the second consecutive year, the report placed highly disruptive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as the top domestic security concern for the U.S. Terrorist attacks came second, followed by a confrontation between the U.S. and North Korea and Iran or in the South China Sea with China.

The top concerns for Washington ranked as having a high impact but a moderate likelihood include scenarios in which the collapse of denuclearization negotiations triggers a crisis on the Korean Peninsula. Also mentioned are armed conflicts over territorial claims in the South China Sea between China and any one of the other claimants, which include Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.