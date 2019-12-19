All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90 Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108 Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108 Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112 Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80 Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89 Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90 Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101 New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95 Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91 Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97 Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82 Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106 Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86 Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105 Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110 Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108 Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108 San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125 Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114 Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.