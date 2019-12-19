Taipei 101 has retained its top spot in the real estate rankings in Taiwan's capital, with a value of NT$1.799 million (US$59,635) per square meter, the Taipei City Department of Land Administration said Wednesday.

In second place was Shin Kong Life Tower, which was valued at NT$1.743 million per square meter, the department's Commissioner Chiang Chih-hsiang (張治祥) said at a press conference at which the city's annual report on real estate values was released.

The Shin Kong Life Tower, located opposite Taipei Main Station in the original city center in western Taipei, topped Taipei's property rankings from 2000 to 2013, but it has since been edged out by Taipei 101, which is in the bustling Xinyi District in the eastern part of the city, Chiang said.

Although western Taipei is no longer the city center, the outlook for real estate in that area remains strong, he said, citing the development of the Gate of Taipei skyscraper and a long-term urban renewal plan.

In the category of residential property, the Palace Mansion on Renai Road near Jianguo Flower Market took the top spot in the rankings, with a value of NT$1.186 million per square meter, Chiang said.

On the other end of the scale, a residential property in a mountainous area of Shilin District was rated as the cheapest in the city, at NT$900 per square meter, he said.

The Taipei City report on real estate values is submitted annually to the central government's Land Evaluation Committee, which uses the data as the basis for compensation in cases where private property in the city is expropriated by the government for public use, under Taiwan's Equalization of Land Rights Act.