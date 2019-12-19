In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast ves... In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast vessel while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, seizing more than 3,100 pounds of suspected cocaine. An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Krug/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.