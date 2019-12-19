  1. Home
  2. World

Cocaine seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

By  Associated Press
2019/12/19 10:07
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast ves...
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a suspected drug-smuggling vessel floats in international waters of the Eastern Pacific...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf crew members use a crane and cargo net to transfer bales of c...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast ves...

In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast ves...

In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a suspected drug-smuggling vessel floats in international waters of the Eastern Pacific...

In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf crew members use a crane and cargo net to transfer bales of c...

In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast ves...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.