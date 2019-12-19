WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59% overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trinity Oliver had the other 3 in Baylor's 56th consecutive home nonconference victory since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Landrum had nine 3s in the second half and made her the record-breaking shot with just over 2 minutes left. She was immediately replaced, getting a standing ovation as she walked to the bench.

The previous NCAA record for 3s was 13 by Lamar's Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

Nalyssa Smith was 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Queen Egbo had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jireh Washington led Arkansas State (3-7) with 16 points.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 70, NORTH FLORIDA 41

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman forward River Baldwin scored a season-best 19 points, Kiah Gillespie added 13 points and eight rebounds and Florida State routed North Florida.

Florida State is 11-0 for the second time in school history. The school record for the best start is 12-0 in 2004-05. Baldwin shot 8 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.

Jazz Bond had 14 points for North Florida (5-6).

NO. 13 MARYLAND 114, GEORGIA STATE 41

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson each scored 23 points for Maryland.

Watson made six 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 points to help Maryland lead 57-17 at the break. The Terrapins (9-2) led 20-2 and added two 10-0 runs in the second quarter. Mikesell and Watson finished with seven 3-pointers apiece, career highs for both.

Shaquanda Miller-McCray scored 10 points for Georgia State (1-8).