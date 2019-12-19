Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, reacts after being called on a technical foul and is led away from the referee by forward Rob... Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, reacts after being called on a technical foul and is led away from the referee by forward Robert Covington during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. Clippers won 124-117. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, center, grabs a rebound against the Los Angeles Clippers as Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (3... Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, center, grabs a rebound against the Los Angeles Clippers as Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to drive past Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA bask... Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to drive past Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Timberwolves' game Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left knee sprain.

Coach Ryan Saunders called Towns “day-to-day” with the injury.

Minnesota hasn't played since a 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13 when Towns had 39 points and 12 rebounds in 35:15. In the fourth quarter, Towns went down hard after a missed dunk attempt while being guarded by Montrezl Harrell.

Towns leads the Timberwolves at 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season. He missed two games this season after being suspended for a confrontation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

