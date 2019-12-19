A man watches as flames rise from a small fire set at the end of a Catalan pro-independence protest outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of a Spanish La... A man watches as flames rise from a small fire set at the end of a Catalan pro-independence protest outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's match against fierce rival Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch while spectators hold up signs with the message" Spain, sit and talk" during a Spanish La Liga soccer mat... Barcelona's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch while spectators hold up signs with the message" Spain, sit and talk" during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's "Clasico". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and R... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's "Clasico". (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madr... Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's "Clasico". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, top right, jumps for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barce... Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, top right, jumps for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's "Clasico". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, and Barcelona's Gerard Pique walks together on the pitch during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona an... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, and Barcelona's Gerard Pique walks together on the pitch during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are planning to protest around and inside Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium during Wednesday's "Clasico". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Real Madrid in a politically supercharged “clásico” match that was played amid a large separatist protest that turned violent outside Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday.

The game inside the stadium was completed without any major incidents — either on the field or in the stands. But in the streets outside, a detachment of riot police clashed with protesters soon after the start, and plastic trash cans were set on fire. The smell of smoke from the streets outside reached the stands in the final minutes of the match.

The draw left both teams locked on points atop the league with Barcelona in front on goal difference.

Despite concerns by police that the protesters could also try to delay or interrupt the match, both teams arrived safely and on time to the stadium escorted by a heavy police detail. Fears of a pitch invasion by protesters in the stands also proved unfounded.

Play was held up around a minute shortly after halftime when some spectators threw dozens of inflatable beach balls on the side of the pitch while shouting “independence.” Stewards quickly cleared them away.

The public speaker also asked the around 100,000 spectators at Europe's biggest stadium to not use exits at one end of the stadium, apparently for security reasons.

While both teams are more known for their high-powered attacks, it was defenders who stood out in the game as Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Madrid’s Sergio Ramos both cleared goal-bound shots from their lines.

