MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured in a fiery crash on a highway in western Mexico Wednesday.

The civil defense office in the state of Jalisco said emergency personnel were working to free the bodies of nine people from the burned-out chassis of the van.

The state prosecutor's office said the bodies were so badly burned it was difficult to determine how many people died.

The office said the van was travelling between the state capital, Guadalajara, and the town of Lagos de Moreno when it ran into the back of a freight truck parked on the shoulder and burst into flames.

Some of the injured were in critical condition, including a 1-year-old.