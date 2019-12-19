BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/19 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2506 Down 28
Mar 2521 Down 29
Mar 2528 2549 2483 2506 Down 28
May 2546 2562 2504 2521 Down 29
Jul 2538 2550 2499 2512 Down 30
Sep 2520 2531 2481 2491 Down 32
Dec 2462 2474 2426 2436 Down 29
Mar 2417 2426 2388 2395 Down 25
May 2380 2384 2380 2383 Down 24
Jul 2367 Down 25
Sep 2349 Down 24