BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jan 2506 Down 28 Mar 2521 Down 29 Mar 2528 2549 2483 2506 Down 28 May 2546 2562 2504 2521 Down 29 Jul 2538 2550 2499 2512 Down 30 Sep 2520 2531 2481 2491 Down 32 Dec 2462 2474 2426 2436 Down 29 Mar 2417 2426 2388 2395 Down 25 May 2380 2384 2380 2383 Down 24 Jul 2367 Down 25 Sep 2349 Down 24